Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 6: Mohanlal Film Crosses Major Milestone With Strong Hold

Drishyam 3 box office crossed Rs 170.32 crore worldwide within just six days.
Mohanlal’s thriller beat Aadujeevitham worldwide collection and entered Malayalam cinema history.
Kerala remained the strongest market, contributing Rs 5.65 crore gross on Day 6.
Drishyam 3's box office journey remains firmly on track despite the expected weekday slowdown. Mohanlal’s latest collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph continued to attract audiences on its first Tuesday, proving that the thriller’s momentum has not faded after an explosive opening weekend. With strong support from Kerala and steady performance across language versions, the film has now crossed another major benchmark worldwide.
Trade figures suggest that Drishyam 3 collected Rs 6.45 crore nett in India on Day 6. While this marked a 16.2 per cent dip from Monday’s earnings of Rs 7.70 crore nett, the hold remained solid for a working day. The film’s total India nett collection now stands at Rs 68.60 crore.
Drishyam 3 worldwide collection beats Aadujeevitham
The latest milestone has placed Drishyam 3 among Malayalam cinema’s biggest global performers. With a worldwide gross of Rs 170.32 crore in six days, the film has overtaken Aadujeevitham, which had earned Rs 157.6 crore during its lifetime run.
This achievement has made Drishyam 3 the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. It is also the second Malayalam film of 2026 to cross the Rs 150-crore mark after Vaazha II.
Drishyam 3 Day 6 collection and occupancy trends
Kerala once again emerged as the film’s strongest territory, contributing Rs 5.65 crore gross on Day 6 alone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 60 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 50 lakh. Karnataka contributed Rs 43 lakh, while other regions added Rs 30 lakh.
The Malayalam version remained the primary driver of collections with Rs 5.50 crore nett from 2,641 shows. Telugu collections stood at Rs 60 lakh, while Tamil and Kannada versions contributed Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.
Occupancy improved significantly during evening and night shows. The Malayalam version recorded 39.06 per cent overall occupancy, peaking at 54.33 per cent during late-night screenings.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The film was released earlier this week and continues to build momentum at the box office.