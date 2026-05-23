Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal Thriller Slows After Strong Opening

Drishyam 3 day 2 collection crossed ₹26.90 crore net despite a 30 per cent dip.
Mohanlal’s thriller earned ₹43.37 crore worldwide gross on opening day, trade estimates suggest.
Drishyam 3 box office collection remains stronger than several recent Mohanlal releases.
Drishyam 3 box office collection remains steady even after the Mohanlal-starrer witnessed a second-day slowdown. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third chapter of the celebrated thriller franchise crossed the ₹20 crore mark in India within two days, underlining the franchise’s enduring appeal among audiences.
Released on May 21 to coincide with Mohanlal’s birthday, the film opened strongly before recording a noticeable drop in collections on Friday.
Drishyam 3 day 2 collection sees over 30 per cent dip
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned ₹11.05 crore net in India on day two, registering a decline of over 30 per cent from its opening figures. With this, the film’s domestic total has reached ₹26.90 crore net.
The thriller had opened with ₹15.85 crore net and reported nearly 51 per cent occupancy. Its opening-day worldwide earnings stood at ₹43.37 crore gross, including ₹25 crore from overseas markets and ₹18.37 crore gross in India. However, producers Aashirvad Cinemas have claimed a higher opening figure of ₹50.35 crore globally.
Mohanlal thriller performs better than recent releases
While Drishyam 3 has not surpassed Mohanlal’s biggest recent success L2: Empuraan, which earned ₹32.10 crore in two days, the film has comfortably outperformed several of his other releases.
The crime thriller has done significantly better than Thudarum and the romantic drama Hridayapoorvam. Apart from Malayalam, the film is reportedly seeing stronger traction in Telugu markets compared with Tamil and Kannada versions.
The film reunites Mohanlal with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique and Asha Sarath, continuing Georgekutty’s complicated story.
It was written by Mohanlal following release that the film had been created with "immense love, passion, and gratitude", while appreciation from audiences had been described as deeply moving.