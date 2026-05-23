Cannes 2026|Aishwarya Rai's Second Look In Powder Pink Gown Wins Hearts Online

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 second look featured an elegant powder pink evening gown.
Aaradhya Bachchan joined Aishwarya in a dramatic red ensemble at Cannes festivities.
Aishwarya’s Cannes journey continues after more than 20 years of festival appearances.
Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 appearances continue to command attention, with the actor unveiling a softer yet equally striking second look at the prestigious film festival. After creating a storm online with her sculpted blue couture gown on the red carpet, Aishwarya stepped out later in the evening in an elegant powder pink ensemble that immediately sparked admiration across social media.
Her latest appearance, accompanied once again by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, reflected understated glamour and reminded fans why she remains one of Cannes’ most closely watched style icons.
Aishwarya Rai’s Powder Pink Gown Adds Elegance To Cannes 2026
For her second Cannes outing, Aishwarya embraced a more delicate aesthetic in a flowing powder pink gown. The silhouette leaned towards classic sophistication rather than dramatic couture, offering a softer contrast to her earlier blue red carpet statement.
The gown highlighted effortless elegance with its refined structure and fluid detailing. While the actor kept her styling polished and graceful, the pastel palette brought a romantic charm to the evening look.
Aaradhya accompanied her mother in a striking red gown paired with a dramatic cape, creating a coordinated mother-daughter fashion moment that quickly went viral online.
Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2026 Appearance And Her Long Festival Legacy
Photos and videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya soon flooded social platforms, with fans praising their chemistry and style. Aaradhya’s presence carried special significance this year, as it marked her first official red carpet appearance at Cannes after attending the festival alongside her mother for several years.
Aishwarya’s Cannes legacy stretches back more than two decades. Since making her debut in 2002 alongside Devdas collaborators Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she has remained a regular face at the festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal.
This year’s anticipation around her arrival grew particularly strong after fans noticed her absence from early festival promotions. That speculation ended when she arrived at Cannes after being spotted departing Mumbai on May 22.