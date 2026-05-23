Cannes 2026|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look Leaves Fans Spellbound In Sculpted Blue Couture

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Returning to the red carpet in a sculpted blue couture gown, the actor drew admiration online as fans praised her regal presence and striking style statement.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2026 Look Stuns In Blue Couture Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 look featured Amit Aggarwal’s sculpted blue couture creation.

  • The Cannes red carpet appearance sparked massive social media praise and fan admiration online.

  • Aishwarya’s dramatic blue gown quickly became one of Cannes 2026’s biggest fashion highlights.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 look finally ended weeks of anticipation as the actor made her grand return to the prestigious film festival with a dramatic blue couture moment. Ever since the festival began, curiosity around her absence had dominated social media conversations, particularly after fans noticed she was missing from promotional displays around Cannes. But the moment she arrived with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, attention swiftly shifted from speculation to celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2026 Look Turns Heads

For her first red carpet appearance this year, Aishwarya chose a sculpted blue couture gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The creation, titled Luminara, immediately emerged as one of Cannes 2026’s most discussed fashion statements.

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The gown featured a dramatic mermaid silhouette with sculptural detailing that played with movement and light. A sheer glossy dupatta added theatrical flair while maintaining an elegant balance. Inspired by ideas of transformation, strength and energy, the couture piece blended craftsmanship with artistic storytelling. The striking blue palette and structured design gave the ensemble an unmistakably regal presence.

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Amit Aggarwal’s Couture And Aishwarya’s Cannes Legacy

While the gown carried visual drama, Aishwarya kept her beauty styling refined. Loose curls framed her face, while soft pink-toned makeup and signature red lipstick completed the look. Diamond jewellery featuring blue stones echoed the gown’s palette and elevated the overall styling.

Fans quickly flooded social media with admiration, with many describing the actor as Cannes royalty. Comments praising her commanding presence and timeless appeal soon made the appearance trend online.

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Aishwarya’s return holds added significance given her long relationship with the festival. She first appeared at Cannes in 2002 and has since remained among India’s most recognisable global fashion ambassadors.

This year’s festival, which began on May 12, marked yet another memorable chapter in that legacy.

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