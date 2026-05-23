Cannes 2026|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look Leaves Fans Spellbound In Sculpted Blue Couture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 look finally ended weeks of anticipation as the actor made her grand return to the prestigious film festival with a dramatic blue couture moment. Ever since the festival began, curiosity around her absence had dominated social media conversations, particularly after fans noticed she was missing from promotional displays around Cannes. But the moment she arrived with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, attention swiftly shifted from speculation to celebration.