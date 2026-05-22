IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB, GT Seal Qualifier 1 Berths; SRH Awaits For Opponent In Eliminator

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Outlook Sports Desk
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While RCB, GT, and SRH have cemented their playoff spots, the race for the final fourth berth remains wide open between RR, PBKS, KKR, and DC

ipl-2026-updated-points-table-after-match-67-indian-premier-league
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • SRH’s victory over RCB secures them third place and a spot in the IPL 2026 Eliminator

  • RCB, GT, and SRH have officially locked in their playoff berths for the season

  • The battle for the final fourth spot remains a complex, high-stakes race between RR, PBKS, KKR, and DC

The conclusion of the league-stage clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22 has significantly reshaped the IPL 2026 playoff picture. Despite a comprehensive 55-run victory for the Sunrisers, the Royal Challengers successfully defended their top-two standing, cementing their position at the pinnacle of the table.

For SRH, the win confirms a third-place finish, meaning they are now officially locked into the high-pressure Eliminator, where they must secure consecutive victories to keep their title aspirations alive.

With RCB, Gujarat Titans (GT), and SRH now confirmed for the playoffs, the race for the final spot has intensified, involving Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC). The scenario for this fourth position is incredibly complex and depends on the outcomes of the final league fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals currently hold the advantage; they control their own destiny, and a victory in their final league game will guarantee them the fourth spot, regardless of other results.

Punjab Kings, conversely, must win their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants to stay in the hunt, but even then, they are dependent on favorable results elsewhere, needing both RR and KKR to lose their matches to have a realistic chance of leapfrogging them.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India, Friday, May 22, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, right celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India, Friday, May 22, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a similarly precarious position; they must defeat the Delhi Capitals in their final match to remain relevant. Even a win is not enough on its own, as KKR requires both PBKS and RR to falter. If both PBKS and KKR finish on equal points, the tournament will be decided by Net Run Rate.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)14950180.783
2Gujarat Titans (Q)14950180.695
3SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)14950180.524
4Rajasthan Royals13760140.083
5Punjab Kings13661130.227
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661130.011
7Chennai Super Kings (E)1468012-0.345
8Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
9Mumbai Indians (E)134908-0.51
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)134908-0.702

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are in a must-win scenario against KKR. Beyond needing a victory, they require significant help from other results and a major boost to their NRR to stay mathematically alive.

As this playoff drama unfolds, the seasons for Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings have officially concluded. These three teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving the remaining contenders to fight for the solitary playoff berth that remains up for grabs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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