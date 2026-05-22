IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB, GT Seal Qualifier 1 Berths; SRH Awaits For Opponent In Eliminator

SRH’s victory over RCB secures them third place and a spot in the IPL 2026 Eliminator
RCB, GT, and SRH have officially locked in their playoff berths for the season
The battle for the final fourth spot remains a complex, high-stakes race between RR, PBKS, KKR, and DC
The conclusion of the league-stage clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22 has significantly reshaped the IPL 2026 playoff picture. Despite a comprehensive 55-run victory for the Sunrisers, the Royal Challengers successfully defended their top-two standing, cementing their position at the pinnacle of the table.
For SRH, the win confirms a third-place finish, meaning they are now officially locked into the high-pressure Eliminator, where they must secure consecutive victories to keep their title aspirations alive.
With RCB, Gujarat Titans (GT), and SRH now confirmed for the playoffs, the race for the final spot has intensified, involving Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC). The scenario for this fourth position is incredibly complex and depends on the outcomes of the final league fixtures.
Rajasthan Royals currently hold the advantage; they control their own destiny, and a victory in their final league game will guarantee them the fourth spot, regardless of other results.
Punjab Kings, conversely, must win their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants to stay in the hunt, but even then, they are dependent on favorable results elsewhere, needing both RR and KKR to lose their matches to have a realistic chance of leapfrogging them.
Kolkata Knight Riders are in a similarly precarious position; they must defeat the Delhi Capitals in their final match to remain relevant. Even a win is not enough on its own, as KKR requires both PBKS and RR to falter. If both PBKS and KKR finish on equal points, the tournament will be decided by Net Run Rate.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are in a must-win scenario against KKR. Beyond needing a victory, they require significant help from other results and a major boost to their NRR to stay mathematically alive.
As this playoff drama unfolds, the seasons for Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings have officially concluded. These three teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving the remaining contenders to fight for the solitary playoff berth that remains up for grabs.