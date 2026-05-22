SRH Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins’ Side Eyes Massive Win For Top-Two Finish

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

SunRisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2026 league stage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. While RCB are aiming to cement their position at the top of the table heading into the playoffs, SRH still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two if they can register a huge victory. Bengaluru have been among the most consistent teams this season, with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar delivering regularly with the bat, while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have strengthened their bowling attack. Hyderabad, meanwhile, will bank on the aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma alongside skipper Pat Cummins, who has led the side strongly in crunch moments this year. The previous meeting between the two teams saw RCB comfortably chase down 202 in just 15.4 overs, adding extra motivation for SRH ahead of this rematch. With both teams possessing explosive batting lineups and playoff momentum on the line, another high-scoring contest is expected in Hyderabad.

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22 May 2026, 05:41:54 pm IST SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

22 May 2026, 05:17:20 pm IST SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Date & Time: May 22, 7:30pm IST Standings: SRH (3rd), RCB (1st) Also Check: SRH Vs RCB Match Facts