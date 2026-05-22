SRH Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins’ Side Eyes Massive Win For Top-Two Finish

SRH Vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face SunRisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2026 clash as both teams chase momentum and valuable top-two positioning before the playoffs begin

D
Deepak Joshi
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SRH Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins’ Side Eyes Massive Win For Top-Two Finish
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SunRisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2026 league stage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. While RCB are aiming to cement their position at the top of the table heading into the playoffs, SRH still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two if they can register a huge victory. Bengaluru have been among the most consistent teams this season, with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar delivering regularly with the bat, while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have strengthened their bowling attack. Hyderabad, meanwhile, will bank on the aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma alongside skipper Pat Cummins, who has led the side strongly in crunch moments this year. The previous meeting between the two teams saw RCB comfortably chase down 202 in just 15.4 overs, adding extra motivation for SRH ahead of this rematch. With both teams possessing explosive batting lineups and playoff momentum on the line, another high-scoring contest is expected in Hyderabad.
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SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: May 22, 7:30pm IST

Standings: SRH (3rd), RCB (1st)

Also Check: SRH Vs RCB Match Facts

SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, May 22. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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