SRH Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins’ Side Eyes Massive Win For Top-Two Finish

SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date & Time: May 22, 7:30pm IST
Standings: SRH (3rd), RCB (1st)
SRH Vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, May 22. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.