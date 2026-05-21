Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Final-Day Title Decider Set To Light Up New Delhi

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan during ISL 2025-26. AIFF

Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC face off in a high-stakes Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, May 21, with both teams still mathematically alive in the 2025-26 ISL title race. Punjab enter the contest after a thrilling 3-2 win over Odisha FC, while Mumbai City come in with momentum following a dominant 4-0 victory against Mohammedan SC. The two sides are level on 22 points and must secure all three points to keep their title hopes alive heading into the final day drama. Punjab will rely heavily on in-form striker Nsungusi Effiong, whereas Mumbai City’s attacking threats include Lallianzuala Chhangte and Brandon Fernandes. Historically, Mumbai hold the edge in this fixture with three wins in six ISL meetings.

LIVE UPDATES

21 May 2026, 06:34:47 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: MCFC Starting XIs 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙪𝙨𝙝 👊



Here's the #StartingXI for our final league match of the season, let's go boys 🩵

#ISL12 #PFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 @etihad pic.twitter.com/nBSS1QWAHj — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) May 21, 2026

21 May 2026, 06:25:32 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Check our other live blogs ISL 2026 sees the last round of games with East Bengal playing Inter Kashi along with Mohun Bagan taking on SC Delhi.

21 May 2026, 06:05:36 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City

Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST