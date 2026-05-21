Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Final-Day Title Decider Set To Light Up New Delhi

Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the PFC vs MCFC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 21, 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
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Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Final-Day Title Decider Set To Light Up New Delhi
Mumbai City FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan during ISL 2025-26. AIFF
Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC face off in a high-stakes Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, May 21, with both teams still mathematically alive in the 2025-26 ISL title race. Punjab enter the contest after a thrilling 3-2 win over Odisha FC, while Mumbai City come in with momentum following a dominant 4-0 victory against Mohammedan SC. The two sides are level on 22 points and must secure all three points to keep their title hopes alive heading into the final day drama. Punjab will rely heavily on in-form striker Nsungusi Effiong, whereas Mumbai City’s attacking threats include Lallianzuala Chhangte and Brandon Fernandes. Historically, Mumbai hold the edge in this fixture with three wins in six ISL meetings.
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Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: MCFC Starting XIs

Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Check our other live blogs

ISL 2026 sees the last round of games with East Bengal playing Inter Kashi along with Mohun Bagan taking on SC Delhi.

Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Match Details!

  • Fixture: Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

  • Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the crucial fixture of ISL 2025-26 between Punjab FC and Mumbai City! Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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