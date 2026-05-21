Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Red And Gold Brigade Aim To End Decades Of National League Struggle

The high-stakes Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, May 17, completely lived up to its billing, ending in a dramatic 1-1 draw that leaves the ISL title race wide open. Following a tense, scoreless first half highlighted by a missed opportunity from Sahal Abdul Samad and Anton Søjberg striking the post for East Bengal, the match exploded with late-game chaos. The deadlock was finally broken in the 85th minute when East Bengal substitute Edmund Lalrindika latched onto a brilliant through ball from Miguel Figueira to slot it past Vishal Kaith, sending the Red-and-Gold fans into a frenzy. However, the joy was short-lived as Mohun Bagan struck back just four miles down the road in the 89th minute, with Jason Cummings flicking a near-post header off a Dimitri Petratos corner to rescue a crucial equalizer. Stoppage time brought extra drama with Lalrindika receiving a red card and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill pulling off a sensational left-leg save against Jamie Maclaren to preserve the draw, leaving both fierce rivals tied at the top on 23 points heading into the final matchday.