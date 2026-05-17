Satwik-Chirag Vs Carnando–Marthin Live Streaming, Thailand Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Final

Summary of this article
Satwik–Chirag face Carnando–Marthin in the Thailand Open 2026 men’s doubles final on May 17 in Bangkok, chasing their first BWF title in nearly two years
The Indian pair have battled through tough matches, including a three-game semifinal win over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin
A victory would end their title drought since the Thailand Open 2024 and give India a major win this season
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the men’s doubles final of the BWF Thailand Open 2026 on Sunday, May 17, at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.
It’s a timely return to a summit clash for the Indian pair, who last reached a final at the China Masters in September 2025.
This is also a big opportunity to end a long title drought. Satwik and Chirag have not won a BWF Tour crown for nearly two years, with their previous title coming at the Thailand Open Super 500 in 2024.
Bangkok has been a special venue for them in the past, most notably during India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022, where they played a key role.
Their run to the final this week has been far from straightforward. The top seeds were tested early by Indonesia’s Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana, dropping a game before recovering strongly to close out the match.
They gradually found rhythm in the following rounds, showing more control as the tournament progressed.
The semifinal was another stern test, with Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin pushing them to the limit. After losing the first game 19-21, Satwik and Chirag responded with grit, taking the second 22-20 before sealing the decider 21-16.
A win in the final would also end India’s wait for a BWF Tour title since Devika Sihag’s Thailand Masters victory earlier this year.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin, Thailand Open 2026 Final: Live Streaming
When is the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin Thailand Open 2026 men’s doubles final?
The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin Thailand Open 2026 men’s doubles final is on Sunday, 17 May at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok at 10:50 am IST.
Where to watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin Thailand Open 2026 men’s doubles final?
The Thailand Open 2026 final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.