India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Will Shreyas Iyer Be IND's New T20I Captain?

Shreyas Iyer was injured during the third India vs Australia ODI in Sydney. BCCI

India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's squad announcement. The BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is meeting in Mumbai to finalise four squads for the Ireland T20Is, England T20Is, the 2026 Asian Games and India A's tour of Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer's expected elevation to T20I captaincy and a possible maiden call-up for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the biggest talking points. Stay tuned for all the latest squad news and selection updates.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2026, 01:02:32 pm IST India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Meeting Over The BCCI selection committee has wrapped up its meeting, and the wait for the squad announcements is nearly over. With discussions now complete, official confirmation of India's squads for the Ireland and England T20Is, the Asian Games and India A's tour of Sri Lanka is expected shortly. Stay tuned as the selections begin to filter through.

6 Jun 2026, 12:48:13 pm IST India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Asian Games Puzzle One of the biggest selection puzzles today could revolve around the Asian Games squad. With the tournament ending on October 3 and India's T20I series against the West Indies beginning just three days later, the selectors may be reluctant to send the same core group to both assignments. The chatter is that India could once again travel to the Asian Games with a separate squad made up largely of emerging players and IPL performers. That was the approach in the previous edition, when Ruturaj Gaikwad captained a youthful side that went on to win gold.

6 Jun 2026, 12:45:11 pm IST India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar's RCB Revival Bhuvneshwar Kumar has put himself firmly back in contention with a standout IPL 2026 campaign. The veteran seamer claimed 28 wickets, finishing just one short of Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, and was instrumental in RCB's successful title defence. The selectors now face a key decision: should they reward current form and experience, or continue investing in younger options as India build towards the next T20 World Cup cycle?