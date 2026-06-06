India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Will Shreyas Iyer Be IND's New T20I Captain?

India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Meeting Over
The BCCI selection committee has wrapped up its meeting, and the wait for the squad announcements is nearly over. With discussions now complete, official confirmation of India's squads for the Ireland and England T20Is, the Asian Games and India A's tour of Sri Lanka is expected shortly. Stay tuned as the selections begin to filter through.
India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Asian Games Puzzle
One of the biggest selection puzzles today could revolve around the Asian Games squad. With the tournament ending on October 3 and India's T20I series against the West Indies beginning just three days later, the selectors may be reluctant to send the same core group to both assignments.
The chatter is that India could once again travel to the Asian Games with a separate squad made up largely of emerging players and IPL performers. That was the approach in the previous edition, when Ruturaj Gaikwad captained a youthful side that went on to win gold.
India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar's RCB Revival
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has put himself firmly back in contention with a standout IPL 2026 campaign. The veteran seamer claimed 28 wickets, finishing just one short of Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, and was instrumental in RCB's successful title defence.
The selectors now face a key decision: should they reward current form and experience, or continue investing in younger options as India build towards the next T20 World Cup cycle?
India Squads Announcement Live Updates: Hello!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the India squad announcement. The BCCI is set to unveil squads for the Ireland and England T20I series, the 2026 Asian Games, and India A's tour of Sri Lanka. Stay with us for all the latest updates, major selection calls and squad news as it happens.