ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Wickets Continue To Tumble As Kiwis Require 254 For Victory At Lord's
New Zealand was 36-3 in pursuit of an increasingly distant 254 runs to beat England after day two on a minefield of a Lord’s test pitch on Friday. England bagged the big wicket of Kane Williamson just 10 minutes before stumps. In likely his last innings at Lord’s, Williamson missed a full-length delivery from Josh Tongue that would have crashed into middle stump. New Zealand started the day still finishing its first innings, which was wrapped up on 113, conceding a 27-run lead to England. New opening batter Emilio Gay with a match-high 57 runs led England to 226 in its second innings. That set New Zealand 254 to win, which requires the fifth highest successful run chase at Lord’s.
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