ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Wickets Continue To Tumble As Kiwis Require 254 For Victory At Lord's

New Zealand was 36-3 in pursuit of an increasingly distant 254 runs to beat England after day two on a minefield of a Lord’s test pitch on Friday. England bagged the big wicket of Kane Williamson just 10 minutes before stumps. In likely his last innings at Lord’s, Williamson missed a full-length delivery from Josh Tongue that would have crashed into middle stump. New Zealand started the day still finishing its first innings, which was wrapped up on 113, conceding a 27-run lead to England. New opening batter Emilio Gay with a match-high 57 runs led England to 226 in its second innings. That set New Zealand 254 to win, which requires the fifth highest successful run chase at Lord’s.

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England vs New Zealand 1st Test
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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New Zealand vs England 1st Test
New Zealand's Kane Williamson leaves the pitch after losing his wicket during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs New Zealand Test Match
New Zealand's Kane Williamson avoids a ball during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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New Zealand vs England Test Match
New Zealand's Tom Latham leaves the pitch after losing his wicket during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs New Zealand Test Match
England's Shoaib Bashir plays a shot during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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New Zealand vs England Test Match
New Zealand's Nathan Smith celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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ENG vs NZ: 1st Test
England's Ollie Robinson plays a shot off the bowling of New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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NZ vs ENG: 1st Test
England's Jamie Smith plays a shot during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs New Zealand, 1st Test
England's Harry Brook plays a shot off the bowling of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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New Zealand vs England, 1st Test
England's Emilio Gay celebrates his half century during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs New Zealand Cricket Series
England's Jacob Bethell avoids a ball from New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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New Zealand vs England Cricket Series Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson holds up the match ball after New Zealand are out for 113 during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Englands Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking his fifth wicket, the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs South Africa, 1st ODI
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson plays a shot during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs New Zealand 1st Test
New Zealand's Will O'Rourke avoids a ball during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England vs New Zealand 1st Test Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson bowls during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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New Zealand vs England 1st Test
England's Ben Stokes reacts after bowling during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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