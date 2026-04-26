US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

Summary of this article
Donald Trump and top officials were evacuated safely after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.
Leaders across parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Steve Scalise, condemned political violence and praised law enforcement’s swift response.
Political violence has no place in the United States, lawmakers across party lines said after President Donald Trump and other senior White House officials were safely evacuated from a hotel following a shooting incident.
Speaking at a press conference hours after he and top leaders were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel, Trump called for national unity, urging Americans to bridge differences amid rising political tensions and violence.
“I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully. We have to, we have to resolve our differences. I will say you had Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives,” Trump said at the White House, flanked by First Lady Melania, Vice President J D Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel and top officials, including Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Markwayne Mullin, Todd Blanche, among others.
Senior Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi, a frequent critic of Trump, said it was a relief that the President, the First Lady and others attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were safe after what she described as a terrifying act of violence at the venue.
“The brave men and women of the United States Secret Service and local law enforcement are to be commended for their swift action to secure the scene and protect those present. As someone whose family has suffered political violence, my prayers are with the injured officer and all those affected by the trauma of these horrible incidents,” Pelosi said.
Republican leader Steve Scalise thanked law enforcement personnel for their swift response in ensuring the safety of those attending the event.
“This is an event meant to bring people together. Violence has NO place in our country,” Scalise, the House Majority Leader, said in a post on X.
Congressman Shri Thanedar expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and other security agencies for their prompt action.
“I am keeping all those in attendance in my thoughts: political violence is never acceptable,” Thanedar, the Democrat from Michigan, said.
Democratic leader Suhas Subramanyam, who was present at the dinner, described the chaos as security personnel warned attendees of potential danger.
“I was walking down the escalators from the lobby when, at the bottom of the escalators, 2 security people with guns were running through and yelling 'watch out for crossfire,'” Subramanyam said in a post on X.
“I got behind a pillar with another person, then left out a back exit while hearing more commotion and police. Thank you to Secret Service, Capitol Police, DC Metropolitan Police and all law enforcement for their quick response,” he said.
Democrat leader Ro Khanna also thanked law enforcement for ensuring safety at the event.
“My thoughts are with the brave Secret Service agent who was shot. Political violence is completely unacceptable. There is no place for it in our country,” Khanna said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was grateful for the swift response of authorities and prayed for everyone’s safety.
Democrat leader Pramila Jayapal praised law enforcement for quickly securing the venue and preventing further harm. “Violence is never the answer,” Jayapal said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who attended the event with his wife Kelly, said he was thankful that no innocent people were harmed and that the situation was brought under control.
“We’re grateful as always for the law enforcement and first responders who acted so quickly to bring the situation under control. Praying for our country tonight,” Johnson said.
(with PTI inputs)