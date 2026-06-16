Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group H Clash From Miami Stadium

Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay Match Photos: South American powerhouses Uruguay and tactical underdogs Saudi Arabia face off today at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group H, also featuring Spain and Cape Verde. Boasting a rich history as two-time world champions and a squad filled with elite European talent, La Celeste enter the tournament as group favourites under Marcelo Bielsa's high-intensity regime. Uruguay will rely on the midfield engine of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to set the tempo. In stark contrast, head coach Georgios Donis leads the Green Falcons into this fixture with the experience of a seventh World Cup appearance and the belief of a squad that thrives as giant-killers. Saudi Arabia will depend heavily on the creative ingenuity of captain Salem Al-Dawsari to unlock the opposition. See the pics from the intriguing KSA vs URU football match.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Flags AP Photo
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
1/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguayan Fans Arrive Group H AP Photo
Fans cheer before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Uruguayan Fans Cheer 2 AP Photo
Fans of Uruguay cheer before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Police Bicycle AP Photo
Police officers ride bicycles outside the stadium prior to the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Luis Suarez T SHirt AP
A fan shows a T-shirt featuring an image of Uruguay player Luis Suarez during a gathering to watch the World Cup soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, in Montevideo, Uruguay Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Uruguayan Statue Fan AP Photo
A fan of Uruguay cheers prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Uruguayans In Stands AP Photo
Fans cheer inside the stadium before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Uruguay warm up AP Photo
Uruguay players warm up before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Saudi warm up AP Photo
Saudi Arabia players warm up before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories