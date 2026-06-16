Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group H Clash From Miami Stadium
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay Match Photos: South American powerhouses Uruguay and tactical underdogs Saudi Arabia face off today at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group H, also featuring Spain and Cape Verde. Boasting a rich history as two-time world champions and a squad filled with elite European talent, La Celeste enter the tournament as group favourites under Marcelo Bielsa's high-intensity regime. Uruguay will rely on the midfield engine of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to set the tempo. In stark contrast, head coach Georgios Donis leads the Green Falcons into this fixture with the experience of a seventh World Cup appearance and the belief of a squad that thrives as giant-killers. Saudi Arabia will depend heavily on the creative ingenuity of captain Salem Al-Dawsari to unlock the opposition. See the pics from the intriguing KSA vs URU football match.
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