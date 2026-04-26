Trump Evacuated After Gunfire Outside White House Correspondents’ Dinner

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, after multiple shots were fired outside the venue, prompting a major security response and the arrest of an armed suspect

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Donald Trump Escorted Out Of Live Presser After Shooting Outside White House
Donald Trump Escorted Out Of Live Presser After Shooting Outside White House
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump, senior officials and guests were unharmed after Secret Service officers rushed them to safety.

  • One officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest and is recovering, according to Trump.

  • Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, and said the investigation is ongoing.

Trump was rushed from the Washington Hilton shortly after gunfire was heard near the ballroom where the annual event was being held. The dinner was attended by hundreds of journalists, public figures, senior officials and political guests. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Cabinet were all unharmed.

Among those present were Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were also escorted to safety during the incident.

Speaking at a later press conference, Trump said a man armed with several weapons charged a security screening checkpoint before being confronted and subdued by Secret Service officers.

He described the suspect as a “very sick person” and a “thug”, adding that the attack was directed not only at those attending the event but at the US Constitution itself.

Trump said one Secret Service officer was shot during the confrontation but was protected by a bulletproof vest and was “doing great”.

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“As you know, this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill,” Trump said.

He called for national unity and urged Americans to settle political disagreements peacefully.

“In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts to resolving our differences peacefully,” he said.

When asked whether he believed he had been the intended target, Trump replied: “I guess.”

The US Secret Service said the shooting occurred at a screening area outside the ballroom entrance and confirmed that one suspect was in custody and alive, contradicting early reports that the gunman had been killed.

“The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,” the agency said in a statement.

Shortly before addressing reporters, Trump posted images on Truth Social that appeared to show the suspect lying face down on the ground after being detained. He also shared a clip said to be surveillance footage showing a man running past security staff before officers drew their weapons and opened fire.

Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the suspect was expected to face charges including use of a firearm during a violent crime and assault on federal officers with a dangerous weapon.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents had begun examining the suspect’s background, motives and movements before the attack, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“No piece of information is too small; no piece of information is inadequate. We will evaluate it all,” Patel said.

Several US media outlets identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California.

Witnesses inside the hotel said they heard between five and eight shots, followed by screams and a swift lockdown as security personnel moved guests away from entrances and sealed access points.

Online claims regarding the suspect’s political affiliations, donations and educational background have circulated widely, but none have been independently confirmed by investigators. Authorities said the inquiry remains active.

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