Trump Releases Images of Suspect After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Security Scare

Donald Trump has released images of the suspected gunman arrested after a shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, forcing the evacuation of guests and senior officials

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Outlook News Desk
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Donald Trump releases first pictures of shooter (TruthSocial)
Trump Releases Images of Suspect After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Security Scare
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California, is in custody.

  • Shots were fired outside the ballroom, but no injuries were immediately reported.

  • The event was cancelled and is expected to be rescheduled within 30 days.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday released the first images of the suspected gunman in custody after the security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Speaking at a press conference shortly afterwards, he said the suspect had been carrying “multiple weapons” and was from California.

In a separate social media post, Trump shared footage which appeared to show the man running through a security checkpoint before being detained.

The suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press.

Trump described the incident as “unexpected” and referred to the suspect as a “lone wolf” and a “whack job”. He said security officers stopped the man before he could cause further harm.

Trump said he had intended to continue with the event despite the disruption and had “fought like hell to stay” for the dinner. He added that he would not allow “these sick people, thugs, horrible people” to dictate events.

Reflecting on political violence, he said it was “not the first time a Republican has been attacked” and claimed high-profile figures are often targeted. “I’ve studied assassinations. The people who do the most, make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after,” he said.

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Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were unharmed after the security scare prompted the evacuation of them and other senior White House officials from the annual dinner on Saturday night.

Authorities said shots were fired outside the ballroom where Trump and guests were gathered, though the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

No injuries were immediately reported. Trump later said the event had been cancelled and would be rescheduled within 30 days.

In a statement, the FBI confirmed the suspect is in custody and said its Washington field office is leading the investigation.

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