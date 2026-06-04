Marjane Satrapi, French-Iranian Director Behind Persepolis & Radioactive, Passes Away At 56

Who was Marjane Satrapi?

Marjane Satrapi was known for her fearless voice for feminism. She fought for human rights and freedom and advocated for women’s rights, standing with the people of Iran and spreading the message of humanity on a global stage. She supported the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement that was launched in Iran in 2022 after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, who died in police custody.