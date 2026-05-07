Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

This photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation shows Narges Mohammadi posing for a portrait in Tehran, Iran on Feb. 9, 2025. Photo: (Nooshin Jafari/Narges Mohammadi Foundation via AP)

This photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation shows Narges Mohammadi posing for a portrait in Tehran, Iran on Feb. 9, 2025. Photo: (Nooshin Jafari/Narges Mohammadi Foundation via AP)