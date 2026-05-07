Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

Family of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner says she is not receiving adequate care in Zanjan and warns her life is at risk without urgent transfer.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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Narges Mohammadi Narges Mohammadi health Iranian Nobel laureate
This photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation shows Narges Mohammadi posing for a portrait in Tehran, Iran on Feb. 9, 2025. Photo: (Nooshin Jafari/Narges Mohammadi Foundation via AP)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Narges Mohammadi is in critical condition after being moved from prison to a hospital in Zanjan.

  • Her family says authorities are blocking her transfer to Tehran for specialist treatment.

  • Doctors and relatives warn her health is deteriorating rapidly amid restricted care and communication limits.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi is in critical condition after being moved from prison to a hospital in Iran, with her family warning that she could die if she is not transferred to Tehran for specialist treatment.

According to AP, Mohammadi was taken on Friday from prison in north-western Iran to a hospital in Zanjan after she lost consciousness. She remains in a critical state, while her family says security officials have blocked efforts to move her to the capital where they believe she would receive better medical care.

Her brother, Hamidreza Mohammadi, who lives in Oslo, told The Associated Press that government-appointed medical experts have examined her twice since she was hospitalised last week. He said earlier assessments had already recommended transferring her to Tehran, but that the decision was stopped.

“The problem is that somewhere in the system, the intelligence agency has the upper hand and they are the ones who are controlling everything,” he told The Associated Press. He added he hopes the second examination will lead to a transfer, “but if it doesn’t happen, it means they are really intent on killing Narges.”

The 53-year-old activist and women’s rights campaigner was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while still in prison. AP reported she has been repeatedly detained over many years, and her current imprisonment began in December after she was arrested in the north-eastern city of Mashhad.

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Her family says her health has been worsening in custody. They allege she was severely beaten during arrest, suffered a heart attack in March, and has a blood clot in her lung that requires blood thinners and close monitoring. They also say authorities have denied her proper medical treatment.

Since being admitted to Zanjan’s cardiac unit, Mohammadi’s condition has remained unstable. According to AP, her blood pressure has been swinging between extremely low and extremely high levels. She is on oxygen support and is unable to speak.

Hamidreza Mohammadi said communication with relatives inside Iran has been heavily restricted due to internet and communication blackouts, making updates difficult to obtain. He said the family must wait for brief moments when messages can get through.

Mohammadi was later taken by ambulance from the Zanjan hospital on Wednesday to the judiciary’s medical examiners, accompanied by family members, AP reported.

He also described the strain on the wider family, including her husband and children in Paris. Her 19-year-old twins, Kiana and Ali, have not seen their mother for more than 10 years.

“They are devastated. They have experienced a lot of hard times. This time they are just afraid they would not hear their mother’s voice again,” Hamidreza Mohammadi said.

He added that the family continues to wait for updates from Iran as concern grows.

“My body and brain say no, but I know it might be the last chance I have.”

(With inputs from AP)

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