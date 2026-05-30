Maharashtra Govt To Inspect Marine Drive Gymkhanas Over Lease, Rent And Compliance

The Maharashtra government will inspect nearly 10 Marine Drive gymkhanas over lease compliance, rent payments and commercial events.
Prominent clubs including Parsi Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana and Hindu Gymkhana are likely to come under scrutiny.
Gymkhana trusts said they are complying with government rules and assured full cooperation with authorities.
The Government of Maharashtra is preparing to inspect nearly 10 gymkhanas situated on government land along Mumbai’s Marine Drive, with authorities set to review lease agreements, rent payments, compliance records and commercial activities hosted on the premises.
The inspection will be carried out by the Urban Development Department and comes shortly after the Centre directed Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5 for defence and public security-related purposes.
Which Mumbai Gymkhanas Could Face Scrutiny?
Among the prominent gymkhanas likely to come under review are Parsi Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Jain Gymkhana, Police Gymkhana and Catholic Gymkhana.
These institutions were originally allotted government land between 1890 and 1891. Their leases were later renewed for another 30 years after 2017.
Officials said there are around 10 such gymkhanas operating on government land in Mumbai.
Lease Terms, Rent Payments To Be Reviewed
Under the current lease agreements, each gymkhana pays annual rent of nearly ₹15 lakh, with a mandatory 4% increase every year.
The clubs are also required to pay ₹1 lakh to the government for every commercial event organised on their premises.
According to PTI, the Maharashtra government earns around ₹2 crore annually in rent from these gymkhanas.
Gymkhana Trusts Assure Cooperation
Responding to the development, Yusuf Abrahani told India Today that Islam Gymkhana had not received any fresh notice from the government.
Abrahani said routine inspections linked to rent payments, event permissions and regulatory compliance are periodically conducted and maintained that the club has consistently followed government norms since 1891.
“The Maharashtra government and the local collector’s office have been cooperative. The gymkhanas are not facing any sort of harassment or disputes with the authorities,” Abrahani told India Today.
He also said the situation surrounding the Delhi Gymkhana Club was “completely different” and asserted that all Mumbai gymkhanas were complying with lease conditions.
The gymkhana trusts have assured full cooperation during the inspection process, though officials indicated that further action could follow depending on the findings.