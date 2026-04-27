Three Die in Mumbai Marine Drive Bike Crash

Police probe speeding after fatal collision claims three lives at Marine Drive. A Mumbai police officer said the accident occurred around 5.40 am.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Mumbai accident news
Triple fatality in Marine Drive bike crash Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A Mumbai police officer said the accident occurred around 5.40 am at Marine Drive.

  • A devastating collision took place when a motorcycle, traveling at high speeds with two riders, struck an elderly man crossing the road.

  • Mumbai Police work to identify the victims and notify their families while filing an FIR against the rider for the high-speed negligence.

The accident happened just as the sun was coming up, around 5.40 am. What started as a typical Monday morning ended in a devastating collision when a motorcycle, traveling at high speeds with two riders, struck an elderly man crossing the road.

The force of the impact was so severe that the senior citizen was thrown into the air, and the riders lost all control. Despite the quick response from bystanders who rushed them to GT Hospital, none of the three could be saved. Now, Mumbai Police are left to piece together the final moments as they prepare a case of negligence.

While Mumbai Police work to identify the victims and notify their families, they are simultaneously moving forward with an FIR against the rider for the high-speed negligence that led to this tragedy.

Authorities are currently holding the names of the three deceased private out of respect for their kin, even as they prepare formal charges of rash driving against the motorcyclist involved in the fatal Marine Drive crash.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The tragedy at Marine Drive serves as a sombre reminder of how quickly a peaceful morning can turn into a life-altering disaster. While the Mumbai Police proceed with the legal formalities of an FIR for rash driving and negligence, the focus remains on the three families now waiting for official word and the return of their loved ones.

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The quiet of a Monday dawn was replaced by the sirens of GT Hospital, leaving a community to reflect on the devastating consequences of high-speed travel on city roads. For now, the identities of the senior citizen and the two young riders stay within the police files, but the impact of their sudden absence will be felt long after the scene is cleared.

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