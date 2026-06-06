Congress Silent, Its Allies Come Out In Support Of Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

INDIA bloc allies extend support to the controversial youth movement while Congress maintains strategic silence amid growing protests.

Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi
Abhijeet Dipke at the protest holding the autobiography of BR Ambedkar. Photo: Suresh K Pandey
Summary of this article

  • Several Congress allies, including parties from the INDIA bloc, have openly extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s ongoing protest movement.

  • The Congress party has so far remained silent on the issue, neither supporting nor condemning the movement.

  • The Cockroach Janta Party’s unconventional protests are gaining traction, with allies backing its demands on unemployment, inflation, and governance issues.

While the Congress party has maintained a studied silence on the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest movement, several of its INDIA bloc allies have come out openly in support of the youth-led agitation.

Leaders from various regional parties within the opposition alliance have expressed solidarity with the movement, praising its focus on core issues like unemployment, rising prices, and systemic failures. Some allies have also criticised the government’s handling of youth concerns.

The Cockroach Janta Party, known for its satirical and provocative style of protest, has been organising human chains, marches, and public demonstrations across several states in recent weeks. The movement has struck a chord with large sections of young voters, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

Senior Congress leaders have so far refrained from making any direct comment on the Cockroach Janta Party. Party insiders say the leadership is carefully watching the movement’s trajectory before taking a formal position.

The development highlights subtle differences within the opposition alliance, with some partners showing eagerness to align with emerging youth movements while the Congress adopts a cautious approach.

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Political observers believe the Congress’ silence may be strategic, aimed at avoiding any potential embarrassment or internal complications. However, the growing support from its allies could put pressure on the grand old party to take a clearer stand in the coming days.

The Cockroach Janta Party has welcomed the backing from opposition parties and vowed to intensify its protests until its demands are addressed by the government.

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