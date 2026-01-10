Speeding Car Mows Down 16 in Jaipur; 2 dead

A speeding luxury car rammed into pedestrians in Jaipur, killing two and injuring 14 others.
Police said four people were in the car, and all of them were allegedly intoxicated. Three are absconding.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure that the injured received proper treatment.
A speeding luxury car rammed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing two and injuring 14 others, police said.
Four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.
The car first hit a divider, went out of control, and rammed roadside stalls and food carts over a 30-metre stretch before coming to a halt. Several parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident that triggered panic in the area. According to the media reports, police identified the main accused as Dinesh Ranwa, a solar businessman by profession.
Police said four people were in the car, and all of them were allegedly intoxicated. One occupant has been detained while the others have been absconding. The vehicle has been seized with police now examining whether alcohol consumption and reckless racing directly led to the fatal crash.
All injured were taken to Jaipuria Hospital for primary treatment. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure that the injured received proper treatment.
With inputs from PTI.