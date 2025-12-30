Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Kills Four, Raises Questions on Road Safety

“We Bhandupkars have fought for years for the provision of BEST buses in our area because thousands of people can afford only public transport. This afternoon, I spoke to Pranita tai. She greeted me cheerfully—she was leaving home with her daughter and was in a hurry to catch the 606 bus. None of us ever imagined that the evening bus would be her last ride,” a neighbour present at Rajawadi Hospital told Outlook.