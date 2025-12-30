Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Kills Four, Raises Questions on Road Safety

A BEST bus on route 606 mounted the footpath in Bhandup- Mumbai while reversing, claimed 4 lives and injuring 8–10 on December 29.
Residents and commuters flagged narrow roads, overcrowded bus stops, hawkers and lack of space for buses to manoeuvre as persistent safety hazards in Bhandup.
Leaders across parties visited the hospital, the driver was arrested, CM Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for victims’ families.
On the evening of December 29, 35-year-old Pranita Rasam was returning home to Sai Vihar in Bhandup, Mumbai, with her 12-year-old daughter, Purva. While waiting for their regular bus route 606 outside Bhandup railway station, a BEST bus arrived at the crowded stop around 9.30 pm. While reversing, the bus mounted the footpath and hit them.
Pranita suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital around 10.30 pm, where she succumbed shortly after being admitted. Purva, who sustained critical injuries, was shifted to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund and is currently undergoing treatment.
For years, Pranita relied on public transport-the state-run BEST buses to commute. For her, it meant saving Rs 15 on every ride. A shared auto from Bhandup railway station to the Sai Vihar area costs Rs 20 per trip, while the BEST bus charges Rs 5 for the same commute.
Pranita Rasam’s husband, Sandeep, was in extreme shock when we met him at the hospital around midnight on December 29. Several neighbours gathered at the hospital to help the family with identification of the deceased and other procedures. Neighbours whom Outlook spoke to expressed grief and anger over the state of public transport, traffic conditions, and hazardous roads.
“We Bhandupkars have fought for years for the provision of BEST buses in our area because thousands of people can afford only public transport. This afternoon, I spoke to Pranita tai. She greeted me cheerfully—she was leaving home with her daughter and was in a hurry to catch the 606 bus. None of us ever imagined that the evening bus would be her last ride,” a neighbour present at Rajawadi Hospital told Outlook.
Four people died in the accident, while 8–10 others were injured. Among the deceased are Varsha Sawant (25), Manasi Gurav (49), Prashant Shinde (42), and Pranita Rasam.
Many of the injured were shifted to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, Navkar Hospital in Bhandup, and Fortis Hospital later in the night on December 29. The bus driver was arrested by the police immediately after the accident.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil visited Rajawadi Hospital around 1.30 am on December 30. He was accompanied by his daughter Rajool Patil, who is also contesting the BMC election from Bhandup West (Ward 114). Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar, MNS leader Anisha Majgaonkar, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader and BMC candidate Seematai Ingale also visited the hospital to console the families. BJP activist Amod Karanje, who is also a neighbour of the Rasam family, was present at the hospital and helped the family.
“I am here to help people at this moment. We were busy with the distribution of AB forms and nomination filings. When I heard about the accident, I came here directly from Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence). We are gathering more information. It is unfortunate that we have lost four lives. I and my karyakartas will do everything required to support the families,” MP Sanjay Dina Patil told Outlook.
VBA leader and BMC candidate Seematai Ingale told Outlook that she and VBA activists were planning to observe a ‘Black Day’ in Bhandup on December 30 to pay tribute to the citizens who lost their lives. She also highlighted issues of traffic congestion, narrow roads, and crowded footpaths.
“This is not the first accident in Bhandup—we have seen many. The issue is complex and needs urgent attention. Roads from Bhandup station to the Tembipada area are narrow. Buses navigate extremely heavy traffic, auto-rickshaw lines, and crowded markets. The number of hawkers on the footpaths also adds to the problem. There is no space left for people to walk safely,” Ingale said. “When cheaper public transport is the only option for lakhs of people commuting in Mumbai, it requires systemic change.”
Kajal Wankhede (25), a VBA activist who regularly uses bus route 606, visited Rajawadi Hospital and shared her experience as a daily commuter. “Buses are extremely crowded. There is no proper space or depot for buses to turn, reverse, or navigate. BEST had decided to stop running buses on our route because of these issues. We fought to ensure the buses continued, through multiple agitations,” Wankhede told Outlook.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to the deceased in a statement on X and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is yet to issue a statement on the tragic accident.