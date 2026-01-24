KEM Hospital marked 100 years of service, Mumbai guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s suggestion to drop ‘Edward’ from its name sparked controversy.
NCP (SP) MP and alumnus Dr Amol Kolhe opposed the renaming move, highlighting the institution’s legacy and flagging severe gaps in Mumbai’s public healthcare infrastructure.
A Praja Foundation report shows 45% staff vacancies at KEM and Seth G.S. Medical College, raising concerns that symbolic debates are overshadowing urgent healthcare needs.
King Edward Memorial (KEM) one of the oldest government run hospitals in Mumbai marks 100 years of its foundation. The hospital is decorated and well lit for celebrating the centenary year by the BMC. However minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s remarks on changing the name of the hospital sparked controversy.
Minister Lodha demanded that the BMC (Government body that runs the hospital) should think about the removal of the word ‘Edward’ from the name of the Hospital. “Edward is an English name, it represents colonialism therefore there should be an Indian name given to the hospital.” said Lodha while speaking to the media.
KEM Hospital located in Parel area of central Mumbai, is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious public hospitals. Established in 1926, it was founded to commemorate King Edward VII and to serve the growing healthcare needs of Mumbai’s working-class population. The hospital was built alongside the Seth Govardhandas Sunderdas Medical College, popularly known as Seth G.S. Medical college is a major centre for medical education, research and public health.
After guardian minister Lodha’s controversial remarks NCP (SP) MP and alumni of KEM- G.S. Medical college Dr. Amol Kolhe criticised the ‘renaming politics’.
“This iconic hospital has saved crores of lives in 100 years. K.N. Bahadur Shah who earned M.D degree was denied a job at the JJ hospital in Mumbai. Therefore Firoj Shah Mehta to Seth Govrandas Sundar ensured that only Indian professors will be given opportunities at Seth G.S. medical college and KEM hospital when the institutions were founded with the King Edward memorial fund. The family of Seth Govrandas Sundar generously contributed to the fund for such public health institutions. This is Indianness, minister Lodha might be unaware of.” said Dr Amol Kolhe.
Kolhe also highlighted that the twin institute is an international brand in the sphere of public health. “According to the World health organisation, There has to be at least 3 beds per 1000 population. Mumbai’s population is 2 crore - but we have only 15,000 beds owned by the BMC public hospitals. This patient-bed ratio is worse than neighbouring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.” Kolhe added.
Over the decades, KEM Hospital has played a critical role in treating patients from across Maharashtra and beyond, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. It has been at the forefront of responding to public health emergencies, epidemics and disasters, while also producing generations of leading doctors and medical professionals. Known for its high patient load and commitment to affordable care, KEM remains a pillar of Mumbai’s public healthcare system.
According to Praja Foundation’s 2024 status report on Civic issues, there are 45 % posts vacant in Seth G.S. Medical college and KEM hospital. There are a total 5,644 sanctioned posts of which 2516 posts (45%) are vacant at these adjoining institutions. Both institutions are not geographically adjoining, medical students who study at the Seth G.S. Medical college-work at KEM hospital during their residency.
Apart from KEM Hospital, BMC runs four other major public hospitals in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the only civic authority in India that provides all three tiers health services to its citizens. Rs 5207 crores were proposed under the revenue budget and Rs. 2172 crore under capital budget for financial year 2025-2026 under the annual budget of the BMC.
While Mumbai’s guardian minister Lodha pitches renaming of the KEM hospital with ‘Indianness’, the premier public health institute lacks human resources by 45 %. Out of the total 5,644 sanctioned positions across the two institutions, 2,516 posts remain vacant, according to Praja Foundation’s Status Report on Civic Issues 2024.