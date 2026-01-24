“This iconic hospital has saved crores of lives in 100 years. K.N. Bahadur Shah who earned M.D degree was denied a job at the JJ hospital in Mumbai. Therefore Firoj Shah Mehta to Seth Govrandas Sundar ensured that only Indian professors will be given opportunities at Seth G.S. medical college and KEM hospital when the institutions were founded with the King Edward memorial fund. The family of Seth Govrandas Sundar generously contributed to the fund for such public health institutions. This is Indianness, minister Lodha might be unaware of.” said Dr Amol Kolhe.