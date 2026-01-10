Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges into 500-Foot Gorge

Fourteen people died and over 50 were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur district.
The bus was reportedly overloaded and may have skidded due to frost on the road.
PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ families and ₹50,000 for the injured.
The death toll in the devastating bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district rose to 14 on Friday after one of the injured passengers succumbed to injuries during treatment, police officials said.
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon when an overloaded private bus travelling from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh veered off a narrow hill road and plunged into a nearly 500-foot-deep gorge near Haripurdhar village, around 95 kilometres from the district headquarters in Nahan. The bus, which had a seating capacity of 39, was reportedly carrying far more passengers at the time of the mishap.
According to the district administration, at least 52 passengers sustained injuries, several of them critical. The bus reportedly landed upside down at the bottom of the gorge, making rescue operations extremely challenging amid difficult terrain and cold weather conditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The families of the deceased will receive ₹2 lakh each, while those injured will be provided ₹50,000.
“The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.
President Droupadi Murmu also mourned the deaths, expressing condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of the injured.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu termed the incident deeply tragic and directed district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the victims’ families. He also instructed officials to ensure the best medical care for those injured. Several political leaders, including Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, expressed condolences.
Industry Minister and local MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan said the district administration has been put on high alert, with medical teams and doctors deployed at hospitals in Dadahu, Sangrah, and Nahan to handle the influx of injured passengers.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially determined. However, locals at the site suspect the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to frost accumulation on the road, a common hazard in the region during winter.
Videos circulating on social media showed local residents braving steep slopes to assist in rescue efforts, helping pull injured passengers out of the mangled wreckage. Officials from the district administration, police, and emergency services were seen coordinating relief and evacuation operations.
Balbir Chauhan, a local resident and member of the BJP state working committee, praised villagers for their swift response, calling their efforts crucial in saving lives under extremely difficult conditions.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan later visited Nahan Medical College to inquire about the condition of the injured and oversee treatment arrangements.
Authorities have said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident, including possible overloading and road safety conditions in the region.