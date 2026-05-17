Police Personnel Injured As Protest Against Demolition Drive Turns Violent In Kolkata

Summary of this article
A demolition drive by Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the Topsia-Tiljala area turned violent, with locals pelting stones at police and security forces.
Several police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes while trying to control the situation and protect demolition teams.
The drive was stepped up following a recent deadly fire in an unauthorised factory in Tiljala that killed two workers, prompting action against illegal and unsafe buildings.
Several police personnel were injured on Thursday when protests against an ongoing demolition drive in Kolkata’s Topsia-Tiljala area turned violent.
Locals strongly opposed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s bulldozer action against allegedly illegal constructions, leading to stone pelting and clashes with security forces. Police deployed in large numbers had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.
The demolition drive was intensified after a tragic fire in an unauthorised leather goods factory in the Tiljala area earlier this week claimed two lives. Authorities have identified several structures in the locality as unsafe and lacking necessary approvals, especially fire safety clearances.
The incident has led to heightened tensions in the Muslim-majority neighbourhood. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. The Calcutta High Court is also monitoring the situation, with reports of an interim stay on further demolitions. The state administration has defended the action as essential to prevent future tragedies.