International

World Water Day | Pics

The World Water Day is commemorated on March 22 each year as the United Nations observance day highlights the importance of fresh water.

P
Photo Webdesk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

A stray dog looks for food in the polluted waters of Tawi river on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.

1/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman carries plastic cans to collect some potable water on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.

Advertisement

2/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Workers collect garbage from Chao Phraya River, ahead of World Water Day, in Bangkok, Thailand. Trash that clogs drains and canals and pollutes the country's rivers.

Advertisement

3/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Residents bathe in a dam of Unda river, ahead of World Water Day, in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia. The Unda river, the second largest river in Bali island, has been used for various activities, such as tourism activities for water rafting and agricultural irrigation.

4/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Purified water gushes in a tank at the MM San Rocco plant in Milan, Italy. Milan purifies its wastewater and a significant portion is then used in agriculture.

Advertisement

5/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Wastewater enters a biological purification tank at the MM San Rocco plant in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

6/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A boy bathes under a leaking drinking water pipe on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.

Advertisement

7/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman washes clothes as a girl collects water from a leaking drinking water pipe next to pile of trash on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.

8/8
Water%20Day%202024
Water Day 2024 | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Residents play in a dam of Unda river ahead of World Water Day, in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads