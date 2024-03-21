World Water Day | Pics

A stray dog looks for food in the polluted waters of Tawi river on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.
A woman carries plastic cans to collect some potable water on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.
Advertisement
Workers collect garbage from Chao Phraya River, ahead of World Water Day, in Bangkok, Thailand. Trash that clogs drains and canals and pollutes the country's rivers.
Advertisement
Residents bathe in a dam of Unda river, ahead of World Water Day, in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia. The Unda river, the second largest river in Bali island, has been used for various activities, such as tourism activities for water rafting and agricultural irrigation.
Purified water gushes in a tank at the MM San Rocco plant in Milan, Italy. Milan purifies its wastewater and a significant portion is then used in agriculture.
Advertisement
Wastewater enters a biological purification tank at the MM San Rocco plant in Milan, Italy.
Advertisement
A boy bathes under a leaking drinking water pipe on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.
Advertisement
A woman washes clothes as a girl collects water from a leaking drinking water pipe next to pile of trash on the eve of World Water Day in Jammu.
Residents play in a dam of Unda river ahead of World Water Day, in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia.