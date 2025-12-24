Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Skipper’s Rise After 32-Ball List A Century Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sakibul Gani smashed a 32-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket
The Bihar captain played a key role in his team’s record-breaking 574/6
Gani is also known for scoring a triple century on Ranji Trophy debut
Sakibul Gani has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names in Indian domestic cricket after a stunning display in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The Bihar captain etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking 32-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh, the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in List A cricket and one of the quickest centuries globally in the format.
His explosive innings was a key part of Bihar’s historic 574/6, the highest team total ever recorded in List A cricket history, as the Plate Group contest turned into an absolute batting blitz. Apart from him, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also played a magnificent knock of 190 runs off just 84 deliveries. Ayush Loharuka also smashed a century and played a major role.
IndiaBorn on September 2, 1999, in Motihari, Bihar, Gani is a seasoned domestic performer known for his batting talent in the Indian circuit. He has represented Bihar since his List A debut in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy and has built a reputation as a reliable middle-order batter.
His role as captain underscores his importance to the side, and his leadership alongside his powerful hitting has brought Bihar into the spotlight in this season’s tournament.
From First-Class Records to List A Explosions
Gani’s journey to domestic prominence has been marked by standout performances beyond the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In his Ranji Trophy debut in February 2022, he achieved something no one else in cricket history had done, he became the first batter in the world to score a triple century on first-class debut, smashing 341 runs against Mizoram in a Plate Group match.
That incredible innings included 56 fours and two sixes and instantly put him on the radar as a player with remarkable stamina, skill, and concentration.