Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

What makes the invincible, razor-sharp cop trope surprisingly engaging here is that he isn’t the lone genius solving everything. Instead, women chart his path—emotionally and professionally. Radha and Sarita anchor his emotional world, while Nisha Pal (Priyanka Setia) and Dr. Rosie Panicker (Revathy Asha Kelunni) steer the investigation itself. Setia’s Nisha, though confined to a handful of scenes, lends crucial legal insight that pushes Yadav closer to the truth. Meanwhile, the spirited clashes between Yadav and Dr. Rosie Panicker (Revathy Asha Kelunni) spark tension and wit, eventually coalescing into an effective investigative partnership. When the conventional, patriarchal machinery of justice proves inadequate, these women don’t just support him emotionally but also sharpen his intellect and illuminate the path through the darkness. Yadav’s resolve is absolute—so absolute, in fact, that the film rarely lets us doubt if he will crack the case, as he barrels forward on sheer instinct and unshakable intuition. His personal and private conflicts seem minimal as compared to the mystery in front of him.