Book Review: When Grief Becomes Hope, A Father Remembers

One of the most moving references to her father’s irreparable loss has been aptly summed up by Chandra Bhushan Singh, a close family friend, who quotes, “kanya pituh priyam hridayam” (daughter is the dearest to her father’s heart). He again invokes the ancient manuscripts and quotes, and I write, “that when father and daughter share a plate, the father escapes untimely death. In some mysterious ways, she grants her father immortality. Yet no verse speaks of saving the daughter. Perhaps, the sages never dreamt of such a grief.”