Book Review: 'The Final Farewell' Offers A Humane Approach to Death

The Final Farewell stands as a reliable guide to fostering a humane approach to death by delving into the last rites and rituals of India's major faiths. The comprehensive exploration of diverse religious practices provides readers with a nuanced understanding of the cultural, spiritual, and social dimensions surrounding the end-of-life journey. Dewan's meticulous research and insightful commentary contribute to a holistic portrayal of funeral customs, allowing readers to navigate the complex tapestry of beliefs and traditions with sensitivity and respect. By elucidating the intricacies of each faith's rituals, the book empowers individuals to engage in compassionate and informed discussions about death, fostering a more empathetic society. The Final Farewell offers practical insights and considerations, guiding readers through the logistics and emotional aspects of funeral preparations. Dewan's empathetic approach encourages a dialogue around death that goes beyond mere ritualistic observations, promoting a deeper understanding of the human experience and the importance of dignified farewells.

The book goes beyond cultural and religious aspects to address the often overlooked dimensions of the economic and environmental costs associated with saying the final goodbye. In this exploration, Dewan meticulously examines the financial burdens placed on families during funeral arrangements, offering insights into the economic implications of various burial practices.