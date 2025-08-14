Alaska Talks: Trump Warns Putin Of 'Severe Consequences' If Ukraine Deal Gets Blocked

Trump issued a warning to Putin and threatened "severe consequences" if Moscow obstructs peace in Ukraine.
Trump hinted that punitive measures, possibly economic sanctions, could follow if the Friday meeting fails to reach a positive outcome.
Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.
Amid the spiralling row over US President Donald Trump's tariff impositions on countries sharing trade ties with Russia, the US President on Wednesday issued a stark warning to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and threatened "severe consequences" if Moscow obstructs peace in Ukraine. The two heads of state are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.
Without specifying what the consequences could be, Trump hinted that punitive measures, possibly economic sanctions, could follow if the Friday meeting fails to reach a positive outcome.
When asked whether Russia will face consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war with Ukraine after meeting with him in Alaska on August 15, the US President asserted, "Yes. There will be consequences. I don't have to say (on the type of consequences). There will be very severe consequences."
"If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one," Trump told reporters. "I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy and myself, if they’d like to have me there."
Further, accusing the former Joe Biden administration's policies, the US President also said, "This is Biden's work, this is not my work. He got us into this thing. This war would have never happened if I were the President. But it is what it is. I am here to fix it."
Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska
Earlier this month, Trump said that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Moscow confirmed his announcement and called the location “quite logical”.
Trump announced on his TRUTH Social media platform, stating, "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska.”
Addressing reporters in the White House, Trump asserted that "There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” Reuters reported. He did not provide any further details. This will be the first meeting between both the leaders since Trump returned to the White House.
Trump's Tariff Threats To India Over Russian Oil Purchase
Signing a fresh executive order on July 31, US President Donald Trump announced that all goods imported from India will be subjected to a 25 per cent tariff, taking effect on 1 August 2025. In addition, he stated that India will incur an unspecified penalty, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian military equipment and energy supplies, a decision he framed as supporting Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict.
A week later, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total to 50 per cent.
Answering the question why India was singled out for penalties for doing business with Russia, he told reporters, "It’s only been eight hours. So, let's see what happens," Trump told reporters when asked why India was being singled out while countries like China also continue to buy Russian oil. "You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so many secondary sanctions."