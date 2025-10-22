Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump explained, "I don’t want to have a waste of time, so I’ll see what happens," emphasizing that without meaningful progress, the meeting risked becoming a "wasted meeting." The summit, envisioned in Hungary,a venue criticized for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's pro-Russia stance, followed Trump's recent phone call with Putin and a tense White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 17, where Trump rebuffed requests for long-range Tomahawk missiles while pushing for a ceasefire along current frontlines.