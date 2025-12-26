Nine Children Injured In Drone Strike On Madrassa In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to local hospital officials and eyewitnesses, the drone fired at least two missiles into the seminary compound around 11:30 pm, causing a powerful explosion that partially collapsed a building where students were sleeping. The injured children, aged between 8 and 14, were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali and later referred to a larger facility in Bannu. Doctors described multiple shrapnel wounds, burns and fractures; three are on ventilators.