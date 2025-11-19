Jaishankar Briefs Putin On Preparations For Upcoming India–Russia Summit In Moscow

Jaishankar met Putin in the Kremlin, conveying Modi’s greetings and updating him on arrangements for the annual India–Russia summit.
Jaishankar held separate talks with Lavrov and engaged with leaders from SCO member states, alongside bilateral meetings with Mongolia and Qatar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin and briefed him on the preparations underway for the upcoming annual India–Russia summit.
Putin welcomed Jaishankar with a handshake at the Representative Office of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin, according to state-run TASS news agency.
"Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar said on social media.
"Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," the minister added.
Kremlin visuals showed Putin receiving Jaishankar, who was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Joint Secretary Mayank Singh.
The talks were attended by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.
This meeting comes ahead of Putin’s planned year-end visit to India. The Russian president is expected to arrive around 5 December for annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday, Jaishankar held extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as both sides prepare for the 23rd annual summit.
Earlier, Jaishankar had called on President Putin along with other heads of delegation of the SCO member states.
That meeting included Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Oljas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.
On the sidelines of the SCO, Jaishankar also met Mongolia’s Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatari PM/FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
He also expressed gratitude to Russian PM Mishustin for hosting the SCO Heads of Government meeting and acknowledged his hospitality.
(with PTI inptus)