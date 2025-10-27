Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

The Pakistan Angle

But New Delhi’s problems with the US are not confined to tariffs alone. India’s pushback on Trump’s claims of being a peacemaker during the Operation Sindoor standoff with Pakistan is a major issue. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was instrumental in stopping the war. Add to this Trump’s growing closeness to Pakistan, his constant praise of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent alarm bells ringing in South Block and irked India. Washington is well aware of Indian concerns, and ahead of his meeting with Jaishankar, Marco Rubio had said that US relations with Washington were not at the expense of “deeper” ties with India. However, the statement is neither here nor there as it is quite the right thing to say ahead of an important meeting with his Indian counterpart.