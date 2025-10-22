Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi has been elected as Japan’s first female Prime Minister, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba after his resignation last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her and expressed hopes of strengthening the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Takaichi, dubbed Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ and a former close aide of Shinzo Abe, faces major economic challenges including high debt, a rice shortage, and rising prices.
"Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan," Modi said in a post on X.
He stated that he looks forward to working closely with Takaichi to further strengthen the India and Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. “Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Modi said.
Takaichi, the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won a clear majority on Tuesday, with 237 votes in the powerful Lower House and another 125 in the Upper House.
Her path to becoming prime minister opened after Ishiba announced his resignation last month in a televised press conference, urging the LDP to convene an emergency leadership election.
Takaichi, an admirer of the late former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and often referred to as Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’, had previously made two unsuccessful attempts at party leadership. During Shinzo Abe’s first term as Prime Minister, she held five ministerial portfolios, including a record-breaking tenure as Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications.
Japan, which recently made a trade with the United States, is the world's fourth-largest economy. However, amid economic turmoil, Takaichi — who has become Japan’s fourth PM in the span of five years — has to manage Japan's rising debt, rice shortage and public dissatisfaction over rising prices.