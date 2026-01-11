Everton 1-1 Sunderland, FA Cup: Robin Roefs Saves Three Penalties To Send Black Cats Through
In an enthralling FA Cup third-round tie, passionate hosts Everton and Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw before a dramatic penalty shoot-out decided the outcome at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Sunderland took the lead through a well-taken Enzo Le Fée volley just after the half-hour mark, only for Everton’s James Garner to level deep in the 89th minute from the penalty spot, forcing extra time and prolonging the tension. After neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, the shoot-out became a story of heroics and heartbreak. Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs emerged as the hero, saving all three of Everton’s penalties and helping the Black Cats to a 3-0 shoot-out victory, sending them into the FA Cup fourth round and ending Everton’s hopes of progression.
CLOSE