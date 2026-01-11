Everton 1-1 Sunderland, FA Cup: Robin Roefs Saves Three Penalties To Send Black Cats Through

In an enthralling FA Cup third-round tie, passionate hosts Everton and Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw before a dramatic penalty shoot-out decided the outcome at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Sunderland took the lead through a well-taken Enzo Le Fée volley just after the half-hour mark, only for Everton’s James Garner to level deep in the 89th minute from the penalty spot, forcing extra time and prolonging the tension. After neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, the shoot-out became a story of heroics and heartbreak. Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs emerged as the hero, saving all three of Everton’s penalties and helping the Black Cats to a 3-0 shoot-out victory, sending them into the FA Cup fourth round and ending Everton’s hopes of progression.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FA Cup: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs is congratulated by team-mates following the penalty shoot-out after the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
1/8
FA Cup: Sunderland vs Everton
Everton players appear dejected at the end of the penalty shoot-out of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
FA Cup 2025-26: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Luke O'Nien celebrates scoring the winner in the penalty shoot-out during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Evertons Beto sees his shot saved in the penalty shoot-out during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Beto sees his shot saved in the penalty shoot-out during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo:Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
FA Cup Soccer: Sunderland vs Everton
Everton's Nathan Patterson, left, and Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
FA Cup Soccer: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele with an overhead kick at goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Sunderland vs Everton
Everton's Beto, left, and Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Everton vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda, centre, battles with Everton's Merlin Rehl, left, and James Garner during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Sunderland in Liverpool, England, Saturday Jan. 10, 2026. () | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Step Out To Launch IND's Chase

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

  4. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  5. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Assam CM Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Conduct During ED Raids

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  5. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener