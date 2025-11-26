PM Modi Says Freedom Carries Both Rights And Duties As Gujarat Hosts ‘Unity March’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed that the occasion serves as a reminder that freedom encompasses not only rights but also responsibilities, and underscores the importance of unity.
The Gujarat government has launched a padyatra from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity in Narmada district to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.
Applauding the state government for organising the foot march, Modi noted that padyatras had played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed that the occasion serves as a reminder that freedom encompasses not only rights but also responsibilities, and underscores the importance of unity. His message was delivered during the inauguration of the ‘Unity March’ in Karamsad, located in Gujarat’s Anand district, the hometown of India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The Gujarat government has launched a padyatra from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity in Narmada district to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. During the ceremony, District Collector Pravin Chaudhary read out the Prime Minister’s message.
Applauding the state government for organising the foot march, Modi noted that padyatras had played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence. He said, "The sound of footsteps united society, boosted people's self-confidence, and instilled a sense of unity in millions of hearts. Sardar Patel knew that when people walk together, differences are left behind, and the path becomes supreme."
Calling it a meaningful coincidence that the march commenced on Constitution Day, the Prime Minister added, "This day reminds us that freedom is not only about rights but also about duties and a call for unity."
Modi observed that national unity is reflected in various people-driven movements, stating, "Today, we see the living embodiment of national unity in every initiative where citizens voluntarily participate, be it Digital India, Fit India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or public participation initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'."
He expressed confidence that India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 would be powered by the dynamism of the youth, collective national resolve, and innovation. The Prime Minister added that he believed the march would further strengthen unity across the country. "The Unity March will inspire people to align their goals with India's progress for the betterment of the country and society. On this occasion, I pay my respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the padyatra in the presence of several dignitaries, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to an official release, the march will conclude at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on December 5, with nearly 15,000 participants expected to join each day.
With PTI inputs