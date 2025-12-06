IndiGo Chaos Strands Russian Couple

With over 1,000 flights axed in two days, passengers face days-long delays as DGCA grants temporary relief to airline's pilot rest crisis

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
IndiGo crisis: Stranded passengers at Ahmedabad
Stranded passengers wait in queues to enquire about flight status at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo grounded over 1,800 flights in 48 hours, stranding thousands; Chennai saw 31+ cancellations, with Delhi's entire domestic schedule wiped out Friday.

  • A Russian couple frets over Coimbatore retreat and Istanbul return amid repeated snags a family misses Goa's wedding deadline.

  • DGCA's night-duty waiver aids recovery to 95% operations; full refunds mandated by Dec 7, plus hotels and waivers, as rivals step in with extra flights.

IndiGo's operational meltdown entered its fifth day on December 6, 2025, with the airline canceling over 800 flights on Saturday alone, following more than 1,000 axed the previous day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major Indian airports including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The disruptions stem from compliance with new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pilot rest regulations introduced on November 1, which led to widespread crew shortages. In response, the DGCA granted IndiGo a temporary exemption from night-duty limits until February 10, allowing the carrier to ramp up to 1,500 daily flights and restore 95% of its network.

At Chennai airport, where 31 flights were canceled on Friday and additional ones on Saturday, the human toll was evident among the queues of frustrated travelers. A Russian couple, Derina and her husband, found themselves stuck after their morning flight to Coimbatore was scrapped; the pair, already impacted by earlier Delhi disruptions, expressed anxiety over their connecting flight to Istanbul, also operated by IndiGo. "I want to just get back home," Derina told reporters while waiting in line, as they raced against time for a scheduled spiritual retreat in the southern city.

Nearby, a man in his 40s, whose flight to Mumbai was canceled, broke down recounting his urgency to reach his family following his mother's sudden death earlier in the week. He had been trying to secure a seat for three days amid the chaos, pleading with airline staff for priority assistance. Another passenger, Sylvia, waited desperately with her husband for a rescheduled flight to Goa, where they needed to attend her niece's wedding on Sunday; their early morning departure had been abruptly grounded, turning a family celebration into a logistical nightmare.

Related Content
Related Content

The airline has rolled out support measures, including full refunds processed by December 7 evening, waivers on rescheduling fees for bookings between December 5 and 15, and arrangements for thousands of hotel rooms, meals, and ground transport nationwide. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu directed IndiGo to establish dedicated refund and grievance cells, while rival carriers like SpiceJet added 100 extra flights to ease the strain.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps