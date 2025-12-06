IndiGo Chaos Strands Russian Couple

At Chennai airport, where 31 flights were canceled on Friday and additional ones on Saturday, the human toll was evident among the queues of frustrated travelers. A Russian couple, Derina and her husband, found themselves stuck after their morning flight to Coimbatore was scrapped; the pair, already impacted by earlier Delhi disruptions, expressed anxiety over their connecting flight to Istanbul, also operated by IndiGo. "I want to just get back home," Derina told reporters while waiting in line, as they raced against time for a scheduled spiritual retreat in the southern city.