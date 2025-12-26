Balananda Sharma Appointed As Nepal’s New Foreign Minister

Sharma, 68, is a long-time UML ideologue and former parliamentarian who has served in multiple capacities, including as Minister of Industry and Commerce in previous Oli-led governments. Known for his pragmatic approach and strong views on maintaining balanced relations with both India and China, Sharma is expected to play a key role in navigating Nepal’s foreign policy amid ongoing border talks with India, Belt and Road Initiative cooperation with China, and increasing engagement with the United States and Western donors.