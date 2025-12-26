Balananda Sharma Appointed As Nepal’s New Foreign Minister

Veteran UML leader takes charge of foreign affairs amid political transition and renewed focus on neighbourhood diplomacy

Balananda Sharma Taking Oath
Balananda Sharma Taking Oath
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Balananda Sharma, senior CPN-UML leader, named Nepal’s Foreign Minister in latest cabinet reshuffle.

  • Expected to prioritise balanced relations with India, China, and Western partners amid regional geopolitical challenges.

  • Move reflects UML’s continued control over key ministries under PM KP Sharma Oli’s leadership.

Balananda Sharma, a senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or CPN-UML, was appointed as Nepal’s new Minister for Foreign Affairs on December 26, 2025. The appointment was announced by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following a cabinet reshuffle that aimed to strengthen the ruling coalition’s diplomatic outreach during a period of regional geopolitical flux.

Sharma, 68, is a long-time UML ideologue and former parliamentarian who has served in multiple capacities, including as Minister of Industry and Commerce in previous Oli-led governments. Known for his pragmatic approach and strong views on maintaining balanced relations with both India and China, Sharma is expected to play a key role in navigating Nepal’s foreign policy amid ongoing border talks with India, Belt and Road Initiative cooperation with China, and increasing engagement with the United States and Western donors.

The appointment comes after the previous Foreign Minister, Narayan Prakash Saud of the Nepali Congress, resigned as part of a power-sharing arrangement within the ruling coalition. Sharma’s induction is seen as a signal of UML’s dominance in the current government and its desire to consolidate control over key portfolios.

In his first brief interaction with media after taking oath, Sharma said: “Nepal’s foreign policy will continue to be guided by national interest, sovereignty and mutual respect. We will strengthen ties with all friendly nations while safeguarding our independence.”

Analysts view the change as routine coalition management rather than a major policy shift, but Sharma’s long-standing familiarity with Beijing and his relatively low-profile style could help smooth recent strains in Nepal-China ties over transit and trade issues

