Resident Doctors’ Strike Disrupts Hospital Services Across Himachal Pradesh

The patient, on a wheelchair, who was allegedly assaulted by a doctor, while lying on a hospital bed, at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. A video of the incident went viral triggering protests. Photo: PTI

