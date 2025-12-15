Yogi Adityanath Blames Nehru for Extremism, Separatism In Kashmir

He then turned to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was uncertainty over the fate of the princely state at the time of Independence. “So, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru took the matter into his own hands. He made Jammu and Kashmir so controversial that it continued to sting India even after Independence. The country got extremism ('ugravaad') and separatism ('algaavaad') from Kashmir because of Pandit Nehru,” he claimed, according to PTI.