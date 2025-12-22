Yogi's 'Do Namoone' Jibe Targets Rahul-Akhilesh Over Codeine Row

Yogi targets Rahul (Delhi) and Akhilesh (Lucknow) for allegedly fleeing abroad amid national issues, during codeine cough syrup debate.
CM denies UP child deaths from syrup, links racket to SP; vows NDPS probes and potential bulldozer action.
SP chief calls remark BJP's "confession" of Delhi-Lucknow tussle, urges party not to air internal fights publicly.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a sharp swipe at opposition leaders without naming them, referring to “do namoone” (two specimens), one in Delhi and one in Lucknow, who “flee the country” whenever a serious national discussion arises. Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly during the winter session, Adityanath’s remark came amid a heated debate over alleged illegal codeine cough syrup trade linked to Samajwadi Party office-bearers.
The CM stated: “Desh ke andar do namoone hain, ek Delhi mein baithta hai aur ek Lucknow mein. Jab bhi desh mein koi charcha hoti hai, yeh log turant desh chhodkar bhag jaate hain.” He further linked it to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling him “Babua”, a moniker he frequently uses, and predicting he would soon leave for England while his supporters “keep shouting here.”
The jibe was widely interpreted as targeting Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Delhi) and Akhilesh Yadav (Lucknow), both of whom have faced criticism from the BJP over past foreign visits during key national events.
Akhilesh Yadav swiftly hit back inside the House and on X, calling the comment an “open confession” of internal discord within the BJP. In a post, he wrote: “Kisi ko ummeed nahi thi ki Delhi-Lucknow ki ladai yahan tak pahunch jaayegi. Sanvidhanik padon par baithe log aapas mein kuch toh lok-laaj rakhen aur maryada ki seema na langhen. BJPwale apni party ke andar ki khinchaatani ko chauraha par na laayen. Kahin koi bura maan gaya toh wapas jaana padega.” Yadav portrayed the remark as self-admission of a power struggle between the national leadership in Delhi and the state dispensation in Lucknow.
The exchange erupted during opposition protests demanding a discussion on the cough syrup controversy, which SP claims has caused harm and involves thousands of crores. Adityanath dismissed the allegations, asserting no child deaths from the syrup had occurred in Uttar Pradesh and labelling the issue as politically motivated.