Yogi's 'Do Namoone' Jibe Targets Rahul-Akhilesh Over Codeine Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a sharp swipe at opposition leaders without naming them, referring to “do namoone” (two specimens), one in Delhi and one in Lucknow, who “flee the country” whenever a serious national discussion arises. Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly during the winter session, Adityanath’s remark came amid a heated debate over alleged illegal codeine cough syrup trade linked to Samajwadi Party office-bearers.