Gehlot Slams Late-Night District Boundary Change Of Barmer And Balotra

He said the inclusion of Baytu and Gudamalani–Dhorimanna was administratively illogical and increased hardship for residents instead of improving access.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Summary
  • Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP government for reorganising Barmer–Balotra district boundaries at midnight, calling the move hasty and against public interest.

  • Gehlot alleged political motives behind the decision and urged the government to reconsider it ahead of upcoming panchayat and urban body elections.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday criticised the BJP-led state government over the late-night reorganisation of boundaries between Barmer and Balotra districts, describing the move as a “Tughlaqi order” taken in haste and against public interest.

In a statement, Gehlot said the decision to include Baytu in Barmer district and Gudamalani–Dhorimanna in Balotra was “completely illogical” from an administrative perspective.

He alleged that the reorganisation had increased difficulties for residents of the Gudamalani region instead of reducing their distance to the district headquarters.

"This is a grave injustice to the common people. It is clear that the decision was not taken for public convenience but to serve political interests, especially keeping in mind the upcoming delimitation and political equations," Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said his government had created new districts with the aim of bringing administration closer to the people, but accused the present government of ignoring public sentiment.

"The BJP government is busy only in serving its political agenda, disregarding the needs and aspirations of the people," he alleged.

Gehlot said the boundary changes carried out at midnight on December 31 highlighted the government’s insensitivity towards people in the affected areas.

He added that such decisions should be made only after proper consultation and a careful assessment of ground realities.

Condemning the move in the "strongest terms", Gehlot demanded that the government reconsider the decision in the interest of the affected population.

Panchayat and urban local body elections are due in the state in the coming months.

