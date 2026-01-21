Rajasthan Congress Attacks BJP Government Over Draft Disturbed Areas Bill

Opposition says proposed law is unconstitutional and politically driven; government defends it as protection against distress property sales

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra Photo: X
  • Rajasthan Congress has opposed the BJP government’s draft Disturbed Areas Bill, calling it unconstitutional and politically motivated.

  • The state government says the Bill aims to prevent distress property sales and protect tenants in declared disturbed areas.

  • The proposed law will be tabled in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly session amid strong opposition from Congress.

Rajasthan’s Congress unit on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led state government’s decision to clear the draft of the Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026, alleging that the proposed law was unconstitutional and politically motivated rather than a genuine response to law-and-order concerns, according to PTI.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026. As reported by PTI, the Bill is aimed at preventing the migration of people from particular communities.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the proposed legislation was based on what he described as a “Gujarat model” and accused the government of attempting to create fear in an otherwise peaceful state.

“The language of this Bill itself is not constitutional. It is political language meant to divert attention from public issues and the government’s failures,” Dotasra alleged.

He questioned the necessity of introducing a new law, arguing that existing legal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were adequate to deal with law-and-order situations, PTI reported.

Dotasra further claimed that the Bill violated fundamental rights, including the right to equality and the right to property, and went against the principles of natural justice. He also warned that the proposed law could have wider economic consequences.

“This bill will discourage investors, affect development and disturb social harmony,” he said, adding that the Congress would strongly oppose the legislation during the upcoming Assembly session and raise the matter both inside and outside the House.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel defended the move, saying the Bill was intended to prevent distress sales of property and to “protect tenants’ rights”, according to PTI.

“Once an area is declared disturbed, transfer of immovable property without prior permission of the competent authority will be invalid,” Patel said. He added that violations of the proposed law would be treated as non-bailable and cognisable offences, carrying provisions for imprisonment and fines.

The Bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly during the forthcoming session, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

