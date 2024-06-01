  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. ashok gehlot
images

Name: Ashok Gehlot

Political Party: Indian National Congress
DOB: DOB 3 May 1951
Spouse: Sunita Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot, a distinguished figure in Indian politics, has served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan multiple times, with his first tenure beginning in 1998. Gehlot embarked on his political journey as a student leader in the early 1970s, demonstrating a robust commitment to the Indian National Congress (INC). His early experiences in the Congress youth organization paved the way for his ascension within the party ranks, highlighting his dedication and acumen in navigating the complexities of political leadership.

Throughout his career, Gehlot has been instrumental in shaping Rajasthan's political landscape. Known for his calm demeanor and strategic thinking, he has adeptly balanced party politics and governance. His role extends beyond state politics, having been a trusted advisor and a key strategist for the Congress party, influencing decision-making processes at both state and national levels.

Gehlot's political journey is notable for his tenure in various Union ministries. He has served under the cabinets of Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, handling portfolios such as tourism, sports, civil aviation, and textiles. These roles underscored his versatility and capability in national governance, enhancing his reputation as a skilled administrator.

His leadership was particularly highlighted during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Gehlot's effective crisis management, through proactive measures to bolster the healthcare system and mitigate the pandemic's impact, earned him widespread admiration. His ability to lead through crisis further cemented his status as a capable leader.

However, Gehlot's tenure has been challenging. Internal party dynamics, especially his rift with Sachin Pilot, have posed significant hurdles. The tension between the two leaders has been a focal point in Rajasthan politics, affecting the party's cohesion and functionality. Pilot, a prominent Congress leader and former deputy chief minister has occasionally been at odds with Gehlot's policies and leadership style, leading to speculation about the party's stability in the state.

In addition to his political roles, Gehlot's background as the son of a magician has coloured his public persona, earning him the nickname "the magician of Rajasthan politics." His ability to navigate complex political situations and emerge with solutions is often likened to performing magic, a testament to his strategic finesse.

Gehlot's influence is also strongly felt in the Marwar region of Rajasthan, where he draws significant support from the Mali community, to which he belongs. This support base has been crucial in bolstering his political campaigns and initiatives. His connection with the community and his regional initiatives have led his supporters to dub him the "Gandhi of Marwar," reflecting his deep-rooted influence and respect in the area.

Throughout his terms as Chief Minister, Gehlot has launched several populist schemes, including providing free medicines to the public, which have been popular among the citizens and have helped improve healthcare accessibility in the state. As Rajasthan approaches future elections, Ashok Gehlot's leadership, experience, and strategies will be pivotal in determining the Congress party's prospects. 

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18