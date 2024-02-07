Once It Becomes Law, It Should Be Implemented Strictly: Gehlot On Bill To Tackle Exam Malpractices

With the Lok Sabha passing a bill that seeks to deal sternly with malpractices in competitive exams, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the central and state governments should coordinate and strictly implement it once it becomes a law.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, also has provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

"It was our long standing demand that the Government of India should make a strict law on paper leaks, on which a bill has now been introduced in the Parliament," Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, posted on 'X'.

He said that "we made a law in Rajasthan providing life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore on paper leak". Now, the central government is making a law to impose 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore, Gehlot said.

He said, "The Government of India and all the state governments should coordinate and strictly implement the law against paper leaks so that justice can be ensured to the youth."