ED Raids On I-PAC: Bengal Govt Files Caveat In SC

The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against CM Mamata Banerjee.

ED searches I-PAC office, its head Pratik Jain in Kolkata
Media personnel outside the residence of Pratik Jain, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, in Kolkata. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary
  • The West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with ED raids against I-PAC.

  • The ED on Thursday conducted raided the premises of I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata.

  • CM Mamata Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

The West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with Enforcement Directorate raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC.

A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

Mamata Banerjee - null
ED Alleges Mamata Banerjee Removed 'Key' Evidence During I-PAC Raid

BY Outlook News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

According to the agency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.

Video screengrab of police detaining TMC MP Mahua Moitra as party MPs protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against ED raids on the I-PAC office in Kolkata - Source: X / PTI
Trinamool MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence Against ED Raid On I-Pac Office

BY Outlook News Desk

Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.

