Govt Ask Administrators To Be There 100% For Athletes At Multi-Sport Events; Top Officials Lay 10-Year Medal Strategy

India's officialdom has often been criticised by athletes for not being available at big events even though administrators form a major chunk of contingents to big sporting events

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Govt Ask Administrators To Be There 100% For Athletes At Multi-Sport Events
Representative Image Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sports Minister Mandaviya meets top IOA and SAI officials

  • Sports Secretary says administrators must be with athletes during major events

  • India's 10-year medal strategy revealed

India's sports administrators were on Friday told that treating multi-sport events as an "outing with family" instead of being there for athletes will not be tolerated and were asked to give names for the Asian Games contingent by January 15 at a Sports Governance Conclave here.

The Conclave was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and also featured top officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao.

"It would be shameful if a large contingent of officials goes and not one is available when the athlete needs them. They have to be there 100 per cent of times for the athletes. Please don't go if you think of this as an outing with relatives. We don't need you," Rao stated as he laid out the country's 10-year medal strategy that has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval.

"The selection criteria (both Commonwealth and Asian Games) is already out. The Organising Committee for the Asian Games in Japan has set January 30 as the deadline for submission of names.

Related Content
Related Content

"The IOA must have told you that you have to give names by January 15, including support staff. Are you all ready? If you don't give names, you might miss the Games. And once you give names, you have to stick to them. Japanese are ruthless, they won't adjust," he added in a curt message to the present NSF officials.

India's officialdom has often been criticised by athletes for not being available at big events even though administrators form a major chunk of contingents to big sporting events.

The Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya. The Commonwealth Games is due before that in July-August.

Rao said the current medal estimate for the Asian Games stands at 111, an improvement from the best ever haul of 106 in the previous edition in Hangzhou.

However, the assessment for CWG is a modest 20-odd medals after the Glasgow Games was scaled down and major disciplines like hockey, badminton, shooting and wrestling were dropped to ensure a tight budget.

"It can go wrong or be better many times, which will require a lot of effort. CWG would be a bit of a showstopper. Three gold and 22 total medals are expected because it's a truncated Games," he said.

"But as we prepare, we need to train athletes on etiquette. We will be going to Japan and that is a very sensitive country on food habits, social etiquette. We can't make even one mistake," Rao added.

Medal Strategy

"Where exactly is the athlete that will play in 2036 when we plan to host the Olympics? He is in school right now. We have to tap that talent as soon as possible," said Mandaviya.

"Government is ready to help you but you also have to cooperate. We should meet monthly to discuss the pressing issues," he added.

And in line with that vision, the medal strategy was detailed by Rao in a presentation.

"In 2036, we must get 12 to 14 gold medals and 30 to 35 total medals to be in the top 10 and in 2048 Olympics, 35-40 gold medals and around 100 total medals. Then only we can be in the top-10 club," Rao said.

"All the major countries improved their rank substantially when they hosted the Games. China started 'Project 119' before the 2008 Beijing Games. They focussed on five disciplines, athletics, swimming, rowing, kayaking-canoeing and sailing for 119 medals.

"These were disciplines in which China was not known to win too many medals...in Beijing Olympics, they got 48 gold medals and in these five games they managed eight gold medals. This is the kind of focus that is expected from all of us and we need to think where we are," he added.

He then talked about the 2028 Los Angeles Games which will have 353 events but India's participation would be significantly low compared to nations like the USA and China, which will field jumbo squads across disciplines.

"This is a painful scene. We think we will host the Olympics and not even participate in half the disciplines," he said.

"With these kind of statistics are we ready to host the 2036 Olympics?" he asked.

He then laid down the plan that can have a transformational impact if implemented properly, including setting up of Olympic Training Centres for every sport, AI-driven monitoring mechanism to identify talent and a National Institute of Sports Science and Research.

Rao revealed that a Pullela Gopichand-led committee has suggested some coaching reforms that would be implemented by the government soon.

"We are planning to set up a coaching certification board for tiered certification of different coaches -- grassroots, intermediate, elite level," he said.

He then addressed the NSF representatives and told them to think beyond day-to-day administration. The government strategy also urges every NSF get one state government on board as a financial backer, following the Odisha model which led to hockey's revival.

"You are the vision builders, you are not administrators. You require professional administrators in your organisation who handle the day-to-day business while you network with international bodies and plan the pyramid of growth," he pointed out.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned In Dambulla Due To Heavy Rain

  3. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

  4. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

  5. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World