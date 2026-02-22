Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Inside The Rising Graph Of Himachal Pradesh’s Snow Warriors

Himachal Pradesh’s presence at that first meet was modest but meaningful, with athletes gaining invaluable exposure and experience on the national stage

Athletes participating at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026
  • The journey of Himachal Pradesh contingent is a story of grit and an unforgiving love affair

  • At the 5th Khelo India Winter Games in 2025, Himachal finished joint second on total medals

  • Read the full exclusive story

The journey of Himachal Pradesh contingent through the first five editions of Khelo India Winter Games is a story of grit and an unforgiving love affair with snow.

Over five editions of the Khelo India Winter Games, held annually since their launch in 2020, Himachal Pradesh has transformed from hopeful contender to medal magnet, challenging more established winter sports powers.

When the inaugural Khelo India Winter Games was held in 2020, the event was as much about celebration as competition.

Hosts Jammu and Kashmir enmeshed with generations of snow culture dominated the medal table with a staggering haul. Himachal Pradesh’s presence at that first meet was modest but meaningful, with athletes gaining invaluable exposure and experience on the national stage.

By the second edition in 2021, with over a 1000 athletes competing and greater state participation, Himachal Pradesh’s winter warriors had found a foothold. They were not yet a household name, but the early signs – glimmers of podium potential in Alpine and Nordic events -- hinted at what was to come.

The third edition in 2023 marked Himachal Pradesh’s first major emergence into the upper echelons of the Khelo India Winter Games scene. Against stiff competition, the team amassed 10 gold, 14 silver, and 7 bronze medals, finishing a credible third overall behind traditional winter sport strongholds.

This was the moment when Himachal Pradesh’s athletes began to be spoken about not just as participants but as national contenders. The Alpine slopes, once dominated by hosts and established teams, now saw Himachali flags flutter next to them.

If 2023 was Himachal Pradesh’s entry into the big leagues, the 2024 edition was its confirmation of belonging. This time, Himachal Pradesh clinched 15 medals including 5 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze and finished second in the national standings – an unprecedented achievement for a state with comparatively limited winter sport infrastructure.

The list of standouts that year reads like a catalogue of rising stars.

Aanchal Thakur became more than a name. She was a pillar of Himachal Pradesh’s medal charge in 2025. Born on August 28, 1996, in Manali, Thakur, who in 2018 became the first Indian skier to win a medal in an International Ski Federation event, won two gold medals in the 5th Khelo India Winter Games in Alpine skiing slalom and giant slalom events.

“The conditions were tough, the visibility was poor and temperature was low but my spirits were high,” Aanchal told SAI Media. “I started skiing at the age of five years and have over 20 years of experience in this sport. I didn’t have original skis but would practice on wooden skis. It used to be very tough. But after I started winning medals in junior nationals, I went and trained in Europe.

“In 2012, I represented India at the Winter Youth Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. Since then, I have represented the country at six World Championships and two Asian Games,” Aanchal said, adding: “At Khelo India Winter Games, the atmosphere inspires us athletes to work hard for our states and country.”

Snowboarder Preeti Thakur added gold and podium finishes in multiple disciplines.

Relays and team events gave Himachal Pradesh further momentum with victories that stitched individual grit into collective glory. There was a tangible shift. Himachal Pradesh was no longer in the shadows of winter sport powerhouses. It was now the story.

At the 5th Khelo India Winter Games in 2025, Himachal Pradesh delivered arguably its most convincing performance yet. With 6 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals, the state finished joint second on total medals alongside the Indian Army, itself a perennial force, powered by strong showings across disciplines.

Athletes from Himachal pierced through expectations.

Tenzin Dolma, an inspiring figure well beyond her podium finish, clinched gold in the women’s ski mountaineering vertical race, showcasing endurance that belied the mountain’s ruthless gradients. Her teammate Natasha Mahar took silver, completing a Himachal Pradesh one-two that would echo long after the race concluded.

In the first men’s Alpine slalom event of the meet, Yogesh Kumar stood tall, sealing gold while reaffirming Himachal Pradesh’s growing command in core skiing events. Snowboarding specialists like Sakshi Thakur and Natasha Mahar added to the medal bank with podium finishes, threading versatility into Himachal Pradesh’s performance.

Across five editions, the rise of Himachal Pradesh at the Khelo India Winter Games is a chronicle of relentless ambition. From tentative early forays in 2020 and 2021 to establishing itself as a mainstay among national medal leaders by 2024 and 2025, the trajectory reads less like a gradual climb and more like a sprint up a mountainside powered by individual spark and collective fire.

And while the future editions including the Gulmarg leg of the 2026 games unfold, these mountain state’s winter warriors will surely be ones to watch. The Games begin on Monday and end on February 26

